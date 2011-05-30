Charlotte 49ers Baseball Team Heads West for NCAA Regionals

By Nate Wimberly - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After claiming their 2nd straight A-10 Baseball Championship, the Charlotte 49ers will be heading back to the NCAA Regionals. This year, they will be going to Tempe, Arizona for the Tempe Regional to be hosted by Arizona State. The Niners will be the #3 seed and will take on Arkansas on Friday in the first round of this double elimination regional.

The Niners are 42-14 this season with a team ERA of 2.43 which is the 4th lowest in the country.

This is the first meeting between Arkansas and Charlotte in baseball with first pitch coming at 5 P.M. Eastern Time.