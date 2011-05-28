Kristen's transformation into a "Cats" cat - | WBTV Charlotte

Kristen's transformation into a "Cats" cat

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The musical Cats celebrates it's 30th anniversary this year.

This first-of-it's-kind modern day musical is still drawing crowds of families.  Some are seeing it for the first time while others come back time and again.

Consumer Reporter Kristen Miranda had the opportunity to meet with one of the performers and learn just what it takes start the transformation from human to cat.

