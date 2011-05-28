Charlotte native writes book for dads

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As an unexpected stay-at-home dad, Will Culp takes care of his little girls while his wife works.

Those little moments he's shared with them were first the inspiration for a newspaper column and now the former Charlotte resident has written a book about them.

It's called "Better Off Dad: Parenting Morsels From A Stay At Home Daddio" and Culp stopped by the Saturday Morning Show to talk about it.