Winner of stay at Chetola for Return for Mitford

Jan Karon is the author of the Mitford Series of novels that take place in the fictional village of Mitford set in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.

When Karon turned 50, she left an advertising agency in Charlotte and moved to Blowing Rock to pursue her ambitions as an author. Karon started writing installments of a book that centered around an Episcopal priest, Father Tim. Stories about Father Tim became her first novel, "At Home in Mitford."

Karon has won numerous awards and is a New York Times bestselling author. The Mitford series of books have been enjoyed by over 30 million readers. For more info, click here

