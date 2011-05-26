Not so secret security questions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We have all been presented online with secret questions and passwords. This is supposed to help a company website know it is really you when you need a password reset.
How secret are those answers and should you give a completely different answer to the question to throw off cybercreeps?
We all see the security questions and take them seriously. We dutifully enter in our Mother's maiden name when asked. Where does that information go? Is it really protected? Is it really used to validate that it's you or does a cybercreep just need to know the answer?
With the recent Sony PlayStation breach, they are concerned that your answers to their secret questions might be at risk.
Cyber Expert Theresa Payton says that you may want to think about how you answer those secret security questions on various sites.
When you fill out a job or bank application, you need to truthfully answer these questions. When you are on sites such as email, social networking, or other internet sites you should look for options that make sense.
Tips to Protect Your Secret Questions and Answers:
Web Resources:
McAfee has great tips on security questions and answers as well as the latest scams floating around at www.McAfee.com
Facebook has a great safety page at: https://www.facebook.com/fbsafety
You can keep up with the latest Facebook scams at: https://www.facebook.com/Facecrooks?ref=ts
Our word for the week is: PIMP
A play on the phrase, "pimp my ride", this is geek speak for using words, cool backgrounds, or graphics to embellish your online profile. An example would be, finding cool backgrounds for your Twitter or blog page.
Pimping your profile means boosting the look and content of your profile online by adding various information or links to your profile to make it stand out.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.