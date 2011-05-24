Good News: Mary Had a Little Lamb turns 181

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One would be hard-pressed to find a soul who doesn't know the lyrics to the classic children's song. "Mary Had a Little Lamb", was written in 1830 and said to center around actual events.

Since then, 181 years have passed but the popularity remains the same. We went to Little Angels Learning Academy in North Charlotte and listened to a group of pre-kindergarten children sing us their version.

Then we visited Tony Rogers, a popular blues musician in Gaston County, for a more soul-full version.

Whatever your preference, the song is not likely to lose its massive popularity anytime soon.

