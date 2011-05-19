An east Charlotte pawn shop robbed again

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An east Charlotte pawn shop robbed for the second time in eleven months, but unlike the first crime, this one could have been prevented.

Workers at the Pawn Mart on Albemarle Road spotted a masked man, wearing a hood, latex gloves and packing a pistol on his hip, pacing back and forth in front of the store and peering into the front window. All of this happening at 3:00 o'clock in the afternoon.

They didn't call 911. Detective Marty Cuthbertson says they should have.

"If he's brazen enough to come up here in the afternoon, with people present, yes I do believe he's dangerous."

The robber went inside and demanded money from the cash register. He got a sizeable sum since pawn shops deal in cash transactions. Workers hit a silent alarm, but by the time police arrived, it was too late.

He's described as a black male with a light complexion. His mask, hood and jacket all had very distinctive designs. If you have any information that might help police, call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 and you may earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Crimestoppers is a non-profit organization that relies on community donations to survive.

