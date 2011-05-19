Woman arrested for DWI tries to bribe cop, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Police have charged a woman who they say tried to bribe a cop as she was being transported in a patrol car.

Amy Loraine Tooke, 36, was arrested on Monday, April 30, for Driving While Impaired along the 12700 block of South Tryon Street.

According to the police report, while in the back seat of the patrol car, she offered a bribe to the officer.

In addition to the DWI charge, she was also charged with felony Offering Bribes. She was given a $2,000 secured bond.

