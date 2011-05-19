Man threatened at gunpoint by 2 teens during attempted robbery at CPCC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Police have arrested two teens who attempted to rob a man at a community college near downtown Charlotte at gunpoint.

The incident occurred Friday, May 13, along Sam Ryburn Walk which is located in the middle of the Central Piedmont Community College campus.

Around 10:45 a.m., the 20-year-old victim told police he was approached by two teens.

One suspect struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, and the second suspect tried to go through the victim's pockets. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspects did not steal anything.

A short time later, police officers arrested Andrew Clayton Crawford, 17, and Nakenya Quanmesha Kirkland, 16.

Crawford and Kirkland were both charged with attempted common law robbery, and conspiracy felony. Both received a $15,000 secured bond.

Kirkland was just arrested on Wednesday, May 11, for misdemeanor larceny in an unrelated case according to the Mecklenburg County Jail website.

