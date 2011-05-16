Students give teacher 50 feet of dollar bills

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - The school was devastated when teacher Nicole Stroupe was diagnosed with cancer.

They knew they could do something that would mean a lot if they just banded together. All the kids at Liberty Middle School in Morganton brought in a dollar. The money collected was enough to stretch out 50 feet when the dollars were folded together.

They totaled $1,062.

At a surprise assembly Monday afternoon, the principal asked Mrs. Stroupe to come forward. She was in awe as the chain of dollars was stretched out in front of her.

"I'm just speechless. All I can really say is thank you. This is such an awesome place to work," said Stroupe.

A surgery is set for Wednesday at Duke where doctors will attempt a 12 hour surgery that could remove Mrs. Stroupe's cancer. It's a sure bet there will be enough prayers from Liberty Middle School in Morganton, to be heard all the way across the state.

