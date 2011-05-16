See, Click, Fix: Lake or breeding ground?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Take a ride along City Boulevard in north Charlotte.

As you approach the I-85 interchange look over to your right and you might be surprised.

There's a huge body of water.

What do you think? Is this a lake?

Plenty of water out here. Not sure how deep it is.

Perhaps it's a swamp? Don't see any alligators thank goodness.

Or perhaps it's just run off? No question that water collects here.

Those are the questions a See, Click, Fix viewer asked when he saw this.

No matter what you think it is, it is a lot of water, a lot of dead trees, and the viewer is concerned it's a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Our question is: is this supposed to be like this?

So I've contacted both the city and the state and asked those questions.

State and local engineers are now looking into the issue.

As soon as I get some answers, we'll be sure to let you know.

