Turning the tables

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Waiting tables is hard work, but the payoff can be lucrative.

However, Megan Humphrey says her hard work does not always produce the payoff she expects.

"For every good customer we have, we probably have like six bad ones that come in," says Humphrey. "I mean it just...sucks."

Fed up with zeros in the tip line, Humphrey started offering tips of her own...on Facebook. She started posting pictures of her tipless receipts with customers names, signatures, and in some cases, the last four digits of their credit card.

"I just got sick of it so I took pictures to show people I got zero dollars on $117 and gave them perfect service," she says.

Some patrons we talked to in Charlotte were actually sympathetic.

"She's probably really angry," said one diner. "And if that's her livelihood, I would be too."

But other servers found Humphrey's posts inexcusable.

"I feel like that would be a pretty big invasion of privacy," says server David Forbis, "because tipping is something that's optional, so to call someone out like that's a bad thing to do."

"Sometimes I get upset when I get a bad tip," added another server, Blake Covington. "But you gotta realize everybody else has hard times also."

Now, Humphrey's posts are perfectly legal, but we know of one Secret Service agent who isn't very happy with her.

"While it's not illegal, at least from my standpoint, it's certainly not very smart," says Secret Service agent Rick Harlow. "It's not very ethical. But we don't legislate ethics."

Harlow told Raycom News Network that the private information Humphrey is posting probably won't put her customers at risk for fraud or financial loss.

"It only gives a few digits on the credit card," he says. "It does say the type of credit card, but it doesn't identify the bank or the account number."

And in order for her customers to sue for invasion of privacy, they would have to incur actual damages, other than just be called out line.

So Humphrey's free to continue calling out customers on Facebook, but what does she hope to accomplish?

"I just want people to be educated on the tipping," she says. "Be educated about it and realize that we don't make minimum wage, that's the main thing. Just realize that we do make $2.13 ah hour. We don't make anything really."