See, Click, Fix: Messy Sidewalk Cleared

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We showed you a mess along University City Boulevard a couple of weeks ago. Mud and muck covering a section of sidewalk. Folks walking and running along this area taking great care to avoid the mess.

When I asked the Charlotte Department of Transportation about the problem, I was told a City ordinance requires sidewalks to be free of mud and debris, and it is the responsibility of the abutting property owner to take care of it.

The city thought it might be several weeks to get this cleaned up.

But less than two weeks after we first told you about it, the problem's been cleaned up.

And the city did it.

A spokesperson contacted me and said although it is the adjoining property owners' responsibility to do so, CDOT felt that it needed immediate attention so that pedestrians could us it safely.

So give credit to the city for prompt action!

I'll keep you posted on any further developments. In the meantime, enjoy the cleared sidewalk!

