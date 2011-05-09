What can you live without or make yourself?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - I found an interesting list online at Frugal Village. They compiled a list of things we don't buy if we're living a frugal life. Some of the ideas are awesome, and really quite simple. Some of them might not be worth your time.

The most obvious things frugal people don't buy? Expensive coffees! I went to Starbucks and bought a small, they call it "tall" Mocha Latte. The drink was just over three dollars.

The math is simple, if you buy designer coffee four times a week, every week of the year; you're spending over six hundred dollars, ON COFFEE!! If you skip those coffees for one year, you could pay down debt, or buy a very nice cappuccino machine of your own!

They say frugal people never shop malls. I found a great consignment shop at the Arboretum in Charlotte, Great Things Consigned. They have everything from hi-end clothing, like St. John suits, to home decorations. You're not going to pay mall prices at Great Things, they cater to savvy shoppers.

There are some other really great suggestions from Frugal Village. They point to the doors of our fridges, filled to the overflowing with jams, salad dressings, sandwich spreads. Most of these items can be made at home for a fraction of the cost. We love champagne vinaigrette in my house, it costs $4.99. I tried a recipe online for a similar salad dressing; I made it in the blender in less than 10 minutes for pennies per ounce. Most of the ingredients were in my cupboard.

Frugal Village suggests we make our own bread. Homemade bread tastes fantastic, but I don't have much luck with it.

But to add to their list, I chose homemade bug repellant. A few bucks spent on essential oils and you're home-free. It's better for your family, and much better for the planet.

You can check out Frugal Village's list and suggest recipes. And see how these ideas work for your family.

