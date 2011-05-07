Tonight at 11: Can you really sip yourself clean?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - People try juice cleanses for different reasons. Some are attempting to lose weight while others just want to detoxify.
We wanted to know if they work as advertised.
That's a story Consumer Reporter Kristen Miranda talked to the experts about. It airs tonight at 11pm on WBTV and she has a preview of that story here.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.