Getting swim-suit ready

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A few easy exercises at home can help you get into tip-top shape for summer.
Molly Laster with Carolina Woman Fitness in Cornelius visited the WBTV Saturday Morning Show to share some ideas.
Watch the video at the top of the page and for more information you can click here.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.