On the Road: Charlotte Farmers Market

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - "I love it, it's handy, it's convenient, it's just a nice place to come," Charlotte resident, Joann Hawkins said.

Tis the season for bright, colorful produce, and no one displays it better than the Charlotte Farmers Market.

"If you're going to come to Charlotte, you know, the Bobcats are great, so are the Panthers, but man, this is where it's happening right here," said Fred Block.

Each stand is lined with items from North Carolina vendors only. Manager Frank Suddreth says it helps out our economy immensely. " Farmers are getting thinner and thinner mainly because the younger generation doesn't want to farm, because it's a hard life."

This offers an outlet for those farmers to deliver fruits and veggies straight from the garden to your dining table. That was a selling point for Block.

"I think it should be all over, not just here in Charlotte," he said. "This what we need in this country; people to get a little more involved in their health, what they are eating, what they are putting in their bodies, and you know reasonably priced stuff. Actually we're all helping each other out."

Many vendors offer a "one dollar" table, for produce that needs to go.

"My wife gives me a list now that I've mentioned it, so I get our fruits and vegetables here,"Block said.

For many, it is also about the experience of knowing where your food comes from.

"The produce, everything is fresh, much nicer," Hawkins said.

"The farmers are down to earth, it's just an atmosphere you feel comfortable with and you enjoy," Suddreth said.

It's good for your state, your health, and your pocket.

"Especially with gas prices the way they are, food prices constantly going up , these are the type of places that people have to know about," Block commented.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved. @

HOURS OF OPERATION -OPEN YEAR ROUND!

FARMERS MARKET :1801 Yorkmont Road - Charlotte, North Carolina 28266

Tuesday through Saturday - 8:00 AM until 6:00 PM

(March through September)

Sundays - 12:30 PM until 6:00 PM

(May through August)

Tuesday through Saturday - 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM

(October through February)