New Badges For CMPD Officers

You may notice something different this month on the chest of a CMPD officer.

With police week activities set to begin in a few days a new badge is being worn to honor those killed in the line duty.

Public appreciation for fallen CMPD officers can be found from a Center City memorial to the South Charlotte training academy.

Their acts of service and sacrifice are positively noted, and now another form of acknowledgement comes very close to the heart.

Deputy Chief Harold Medlock knows the sense of loss.

He said, "In my time here as an officer with Charlotte Mecklenburg, I've lost 12 friends."

The names of Charlotte's fallen officers are now engraved on the back of a special commemorative badge.

"It's a just a great memorial to the men who lost their lives," Medlock said.

The tribute begins with officer James Moran.

He was killed in 1892, and the list ends with officers Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton who died four years ago.

Officer Roz Harrington understands the personal connection.

"For us to have these badges, we can walk around with them. You know close to our heart," she said.

Memories with meaning are preserved in a special box set that is complete with a badge, lapel pin, and souvenir coin, but one name is missing.

In February, Officer Fred Thornton was the 29th CMPD officer killed in the line of duty.

Because of timing his name is not on the badge, but the department plans to issue a specially minted piece in his honor.

"Their legacy in this department and in this city, in this county will never die," according to Medlock.

The names and contributions of the officers are remain alive with the theme of respect, honor and remember.

Officers have to pay for those badges themselves.

Out of 16 hundred sworn positions more than 11 hundred have been sold.

Proceeds are split between Crime stoppers and the Police Benevolent Fund.