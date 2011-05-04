Couple charged after meth products found in north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say they found several items used to manufacture methamphetamine at a house in north Charlotte last month and they were tipped off by a law enforcement agency in a nearby county.

According to a search warrant obtained by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office arrested Richard Lee Jones on Wednesday, April 20, "after being found in possession of an amount of methamphetamine as well as clandestine methamphetamine laboratory inside his vehicle."

The warrant says Jones confessed to Rowan County investigators that he and his girlfriend, Farraw Harris, were been cooking methamphetamine at their home in Charlotte. They had most recently cooked meth on April 20, Jones said.

He said they used the "one-pot" method to make methamphetamine, and that there were unfinished products used to make the illegal substance inside their home.

Jones said his home was at 3720 Nevin Road located off Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office passed on this information to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg POlice Department who obtained a warrant to search the house.

On Thursday, April 21, CMPD Vice detectives went to the house and they saw Jones' brown Ford Tempo near the back of the residence.

According to a search warrant, several items used to manufacture methamphetamine were found at the home and in Jones' vehicle including lithium batteries, solvents such as Coleman fuel, Heet and paint thinner, Vicks inhalers and/or pseudoephedrine/ephedrine.

The search warrant also states that police were tipped off that Harris had just recently purchased 2.88 grams of a CVS brand decongestant on April 17, 2011. Police say these tablets are commonly used to manufacture meth.

Harris was arrested on April 21 and charged with Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Control Substance. She was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail and received a $9,000 secured bond.

