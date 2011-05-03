800 middle school students, 'Move Their Bodies'

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - As part of a nationwide fitness push by First Lady Michele Obama, more than 800 members of the Bradley Middle School student body danced outside their school Tuesday afternoon.

"It shows people just how much fun dancing can be and how fun it can be to stay physically fit," said the school's principal.

The kids danced to a re-worked version of a Beyonce song called, "Move Your Body". All in all their routine lasted about 30 minutes. That time spent laughing and dancing around in step also serves as the time needed per day to stay fit.

Many of the students we interviewed said learning the dance routine was the toughest part.