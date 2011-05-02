Charlie Sheen tours tornado-ravaged areas of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/AP) - Storm survivors and rescue workers alike were surprised on Monday when actor Charlie Sheen arrived to help the recovery efforts in Alabama.

While touring the devastation, Monday morning Sheen said that he was working with local officials to organize a benefit for those affected by the tremendous storms. He said a date has not been set.

Sheen, who has recently been in the headlines over drug issues and altercations with CBS over his former sitcom, tweeted on Sunday night that he was coming to Alabama. He arrived Monday morning and says he wants to give the area "money, hope, faith and healing."



An unnamed Tuscaloosa official said that Sheen was touched by the photos and wanted to do something to bring up more awareness. On Monday morning, escorted by one of his "goddesses," Sheen brought that awareness.



Sheen first arrived at Holt High School, where many evacuees are being helped, and talked to people there. Then he moved on to Alberta City where he shook hands and chatted with FEMA workers, police, Alabama National Guardsmen and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.



During an interview, Sheen noted that he wanted to use his celebrity status for positive. He bounced around the ideas of getting his Twitter followers to donate and holding a celebrity softball game.



"It's unlike anything I've ever seen," said Sheen. "I'm hopefully that I can do whatever I can to provide some compassion, hope."

After a tour of the decimated Alberta neighborhood in Tuscaloosa, Sheen told The Associated Press on Monday he was working with local officials to organize a benefit.

The former "Two and a Half Men" star says he is shocked by the extent of the damage.

Sheen was planning to spend the day in Tuscaloosa meeting with residents and first responders. He posed for photographs with police officers and National Guard soldiers.

He was traveling with one of his so-called "goddesses" and former major league baseball player Todd Zeile.

