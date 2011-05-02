Charlotte reacts to news about Bin Laden death

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - U.S. officials have confirmed that military forces killed al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden during an attack in Pakistan and then buried his body at sea. Bin Laden was staying in a luxury hideout in an upscale section of the town of Abbottabad.

After hearing the news late Sunday night, people gathered in New York City at the site of the Twin Towers to celebrate. Officials say the destruction of the Twin Towers nearly 10 years ago was the result of a terrorist plan orchestrated by Bin Laden.

We found many people at Charlotte/Douglas International Airport who also celebrated upon hearing the news about Bin Laden's death.

"I couldn't believe it and then I turned on the news," said Andrew Hudson who had just driven a German foreign exchange student to the airport. "I'm going to wear American T-shirts all week and east American food. I think we've done a very good job."

Constance Hardy couldn't agree more.

"I'm ecstatic," she said after learning about Bin Laden's death. "We've waited a long time for this. We've gotten to the point where we'd expected that this never would have happened."

News about Bin Laden's death was first made public late Sunday night.

"I heard about 10 p.m. and my first reaction was, yeah!" said Kaitlin Blais. "I'm glad it's finally done."

New York resident Connie Sabarese was flying home from Charlotte when she heard the news.

"I'm really excited, I heard about Bin Laden," Sabarese said. "I'm glad they finally took care of business over there.

Rick Cutchan learned about the news via a posting on FaceBook.

"It's been almost 10 years, but I'm thankful that we never gave up looking for him," Cutchan said. "Now, hopefully, we can get our troops back home."

But the news of Bin Laden's death is also causing worry and concern for many.

"I think there's going to be retaliations," Pedro Lopez said as he waited to board a plane at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport early Monday morning. "We killed their leader. We'd better be ready for something to happen."

Nikki St. John's reaction was just as somber.

"Regardless if we catch Osama or not, there will always be somebody there to take his place," she said.

