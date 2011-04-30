Second fire this year on church property

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire on Rumple Road in the Derita community Saturday afternoon.

It's the second fire on church property within a year. Bible Presbyterian Church is located at 6237 Rumple Road.

The first fire was reported at the gymnasium building in March of 2010. The second fire did heavy damage at an apartment building on the property.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in less than half an hour. No one was hurt.

