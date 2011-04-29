Police officers drop the pounds

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department challenged their employees to challenge each other in a weight loss competition called "The Biggest Loser".

And the guys and girls in blue took the challenge to heart, losing more than 3,400 pounds total in 4 months.

The groups were arranged into teams by their patrol divisions. Some officers lost more than 60 pounds during the challenge by working out, eating right, and prodding each other along the way.

Officer Ole Swenson says it makes him uniform fit better and he says he can definitely fell the difference when he's out patrolling the streets. "And I'm not even done yet, I plan to keep going," Swenson says about 45 pound weight loss.

Swenson says he'll keep it off, "because if I don't, I'll be the Biggest Loser, Loser."