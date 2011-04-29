Ronald McDonald House opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Until now, families of sick children in Charlotte hospitals were often forced to book expensive hotel rooms, or spend hours on the road, just to be with their loved one.

The new Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte changes all that.

The sprawling, Zen-like building sits on Morehead Street, within walking distance to the city's two Children's hospitals.

Executive Director Mona Johnson-Gibson gave WBTV a tour.

"The research will show you that when a family can be rested, have some respite, be a little less stressed, they can really go back to those two children's hospitals and fight that fight," Gibson says.

The cost and operation of the home has come primarily from individual and corporate donations.

RMH will welcome its first guests on May 10th.