CMS sends first round of pink slips in an effort to cut 1,500 positions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent out pink slips this week in its first round of layoffs.

CMS says the layoffs are an effort to trim millions of dollars from the district's shrinking budget.

More than 1,500 employees could be laid off in the coming months including as many as 600 teachers.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, CMS said four departments were notified about the layoffs this week including employees in curriculum and instruction, human resources, auxiliary services and accountability. They did not specify exactly how many employees were sent notices.

CMS says these workers will have the opportunity to apply for any remaining jobs in the area where reductions were made. Those positions will be posted on Monday.

The employees who receive pink slips will continue working through the end of June.

The district has already closed some schools, initiated a hiring freeze, implemented bell schedule changes and slashed programs to trim the budget.

