PSI Monday: Online romance turns to financial disaster

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Val Dantzler thought she had met her match when she found Chalmers Bankhead on a popular dating website.

"He said we're going to come together and be married," said Dantzler. "You're going to be wife and I'm going to take care of everything."

It turns out Dantzler wasn't the first woman to hear those lines.

"He made it sound so believable and trusting," said Patrice Outen.

Outen met Bankhead through another dating website and it seemed to both they had struck romantic gold.

"He said he was a doctor, he was a minister and he had all these businesses," said Outen.

They say Bankhead sold himself as the "ultimate businessman." He was selling and they were buying, but they say they actually only bought trouble.

"I realized I was in trouble and was like how am I going to get out of this?" said Outen.

