Murder case from 2000 finally goes to court

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Prosecutors say 33-year-old Tyrone Johnson stabbed Johnnie Mae Shine ten times at her Plaza Midwood home.

At the time, Shine had a daughter who was getting ready to graduate high school. Several of her family members came to court.

The murder happened in 2000, but wasn't solved until 2009 when Cold Case detectives at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department got a return on DNA.

Johnson had been serving prison time in South Carolina on an unrelated charge.

Attorneys spent Monday and Tuesday questioning potential jurors. They asked the group whether they could be impartial to the evidence and whether they would listen to both sides.

It's possible Johnson will testify in his own defense.

