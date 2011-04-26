Accused SouthPark killer appears in court

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – In courtroom 1150, Chauncey Sterling said two words during his first court appearance.

"Yes, sir," said Sterling to Judge Philip Howerton when asked whether he understood the charges against him.

Sterling is facing murder and robbery charges for gunning down 64-year-old Robert Barber Friday morning. Barber was walking home after having coffee with his wife at the Caribou Coffee on Fairview Road.

Barber was an executive with Carolinas Healthcare System and an active member of the community through Rotary Club and his church.

Police say Sterling was just looking for someone to rob, that Barber was not specifically targeted.

In court, several family members came to support Sterling, but he barely acknowledged their presence.

The 18-year-old is from Rock Hill, but police say he was staying with a sister in Charlotte who lives near the crime scene.

