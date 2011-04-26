It's National Pretzel Day!

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - When it comes to pretzels, you'll find many people pretty passionate about the doughy treat.

April 26th has been designated National Pretzel Day as a way to recognize the cultural and economic impact the pretzel has made to America.

At the Philly Pretzel Factory in Mooresville, NPD also means free pretzel day. Patrons lined up for their free piece of heaven.

We found out the pretzel came to America from Europe in the 19th century. People have been going crazy for it ever since.