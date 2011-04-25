Exit ramps on I-277 and I-77 near uptown Charlotte to close Tuesday night for repaving

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Transportation will temporarily close the ramp from the I-277 Inner Loop to Freedom Drive (Exit 1A), and the ramp from I-77 North to Wilkinson Boulevard (Exit 9C) Tuesday, April 26, at 9 p.m., until Wednesday, April 27, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The lane closures are necessary for pavement repairs.

Updated travel information is available by calling 511 or online at www.ncdot.gov/travel. In addition, NCDOT now offers travel information on Twitter (for more information, go to www.ncdot.gov/travel/twitter).