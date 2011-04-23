Vietnam Veteran gets help with home improvement

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) - Dan Morrell served in Vietnam as part of the Army's Special Forces Unit. His disability makes it harder to get around his Harrisburg home.

That's where Purple Heart Homes comes in. The group renovated Morrell's home and gave him a new bedroom addition with a handicap accessible bathroom.

It may be time for Easter -- but Morrell said he felt it was Christmas. "Like a little kid on Christmas morning opening that present he's been looking for," he said.

