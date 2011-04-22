On The Road: Kannapolis Intimidators

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Baseball season is in full swing, and the Kannapolis Intimidators are hustling to become the best team in the league.

"It's a great entertainment value," said Ted Hutchins

"It's a great ballpark. The staff is really good here. They treat us like we're gold," said Joe Sulkowski. He has been scouting the players at Fieldcrest Cannon Stadium since 1995.

"You know we don't have the egos to deal with; these guys are still coming up," he said.

Media Relations Director Josh Feldman agrees. "It's a really great level where these guys are fresh into the game and they're getting their experience, and we get to see them at that early stage in their career,"

But that doesn't mean sorry baseball. Feldman says more than sixty players have made it from this park to the big leagues. "You won't see more effort level, because these guys are trying to prove that they belong one day on a major league club," he said.

Sure they have the peanuts and the cracker jacks, but entertainment factor is the home run here.

"Yes there's baseball, but it's almost like a circus happening at a ball park," said Feldman.

You just might find it hard to keep your seat.

"There's just so much fun and excitement and energy that permeates the entire ball park," Feldman said. "So the fans that come here, they get addicted to it, and they want to come back."

It's about giving the crowd a good time, and showing fans that dreams really do come true.

"Tomorrow's stars are on this field today, and it's just a matter of time before they reach that major league level," said Feldman.

