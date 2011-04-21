100-year-old legally blind bowler still going strong

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - 40 years ago, May Williams set a goal for herself. She wanted to still be an active bowler when she turned 100-years-old.

Tuesday, her goal was achieved as she celebrated her century of life, surrounded by friends at Strikers Bowling Alley in Rock Hill.

In a game last week, May says she bowled a 166 which is astonishing for anyone who's lived 100 years. But add to that, the fact that she can't really see the pins she's aiming for.

"You've got the 8 and 10 pin," a friend tells May when she walk back to the ball return.

She steps up to the line again and picks up a spare.

VIDEO: Blind woman Still bowling at 100 | Beats 30 year old reporter in challenge

Macular Degeneration stole her eyesight 4 years ago, and now May is considered legally blind.

"But that's really the only thing wrong with me so I thank the good Lord every day and every night," May says with a chuckle.

May bowls 4 times a week in different leagues. She bowls against women 40 years younger than her, and still beats them.

She bowled against a proud 30-year-old which just happens to be me. I left the bowling alley with a little less pride, but a really big smile.

