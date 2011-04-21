Underage tobacco penalty much tougher than underage drinking

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Since the start of 2011, Alcohol Law Enforcement agents have handed out more than 100 citations statewide to clerks selling tobacco products to underage kids.

ALE agents say seven of the violations happened at Charlotte gas stations and convenience stores, many of them along Park Road in south Charlotte.

The clerks who sold the tobacco products could face a $1,000 fine and possibly 30 days community service.

In comparison, the penalty for someone who sells alcohol to an underage person is a $250 fine and 25 hours community service, plus a court fee.

