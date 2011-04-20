Waitress delivers a song and dance with dinner

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you go into The Midnight Diner in Uptown Charlotte in a bad mood, don't expect to leave with it.

Heads turn and lip corners turn upwards as Mona Lisa belts out the tunes right along with the Juke Box.

"I just like to make people smile, it's in my spirit," said the 46-year-old songstress.

A Dancing Queen, she moves from table to table with a beat in each step. She sings most lyrics aloud so most everyone can hear. And it indeed, does make people happy. Mona Lisa says she's had customers come in with a bad day or a sour mood and she quickly turns it around with a joke or a song or even a simple little dance.

Her job is to make people smile. Waiting tables is just what they pay her for.