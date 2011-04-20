NC urged to join other states in offshore drilling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Democratic governor would be directed to enter a three-state compact to seek energy production and exploration in offshore waters in a bill being rolled out by Senate Republicans.

The proposed "Energy Jobs Act" also would set aside potential royalties from oil or natural gas production for things such as road-building, the University of North Carolina and community college systems and coastal conservation.

The bill's sponsors scheduled a news conference Wednesday to discuss the measure.

The bill would direct Gov. Beverly Perdue to enter into a regional compact with the Republican governors of Virginia and South Carolina to implement an offshore drilling strategy.

The news conference comes exactly one year after the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico.