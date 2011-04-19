Making Homeade Granola with Johnson & Wales University

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today Michael Shaw joins us from Johnson & Wales University - to show us how to make homeade granola with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit.

You can find the recipe from Michael below:

Granola

· 4 cups rolled oats

· 1 cup sliced almonds

· 1/2 cup chopped pecans

· 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts

· 1 cup raw sunflower seeds

· 1/3 cup canola oil

· 1/2 cup honey (agave nectar)

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

2. In a large bowl, stir oats, nuts and sunflower kernels together. In a separate bowl, mix together oil, honey, vanilla and cinnamon. Add to dry ingredients; mix well. Spread mixture onto two ungreased baking sheets.

3. Bake in preheated oven, for 10 minutes, remove from oven and stir. Return to oven and continue baking until golden, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely before storing.

