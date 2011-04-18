See, Click, Fix: Messy Sidewalk

By John Carter - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

There's a long sidewalk along busy University City Boulevard in north Charlotte and it gets used a lot.

But there's a section of the sidewalk we found that a lot of folks are avoiding.

Why? The area of sidewalk in question is covered in mud, apparent run-off, that doesn't run off the sidewalk.

I contacted the Charlotte Department of Transportation about the mess and here's what I was told: a City ordinance requires sidewalks to be free of mud and debris.

And it is the responsibility of the abutting property owner to take care of it.

Now that I've contacted the city...it's sending out engineers to look into the matter.

The city says it could take several weeks for the sidewalk to be cleared depending on the property owner cooperation.

The city says it will keep me posted on what happens and as soon as I get any more information, I'll be sure to let you know as well.

