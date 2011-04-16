Police look for bearded bandit in Rock Hill - | WBTV Charlotte

Police look for bearded bandit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Police hope surveillance pictures taken inside the NBSC bank branch on India Hook Road will lead them to an armed robber.

Police say he pointed the gun at a teller, took the  money and ran out a back door.

Friday afternoon, investigators spent hours searching nearby neighborhoods and a shopping center for the man, but found nothing.

