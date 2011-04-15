Strip club in NC beach town catches fire, police say

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Investigators with the Wilmington Fire Department say a fire that broke out at a gentleman's club early Thursday morning was intentionally set.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames at the Private Dancer Gentleman's Club on Market Street within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but investigators say there is significant damage to the building and its contents.

Since the incident is now a criminal investigation, no other information or details were released at this time.

