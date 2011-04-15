16 arrested during DWI checkpoint in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Nearly a dozen drivers were booked at the Mecklenburg County in jail for driving while intoxicated early Friday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as well as other agencies in Mecklenburg County conducted the checkpoint in the 6100 block of Brookshire Boulevard from 11 p.m. on Thursday until 3 a.m. on Friday. They netted a total of 16 arrests during the checkpoint.

Police say they found an open beer in one man's car and he was arrested.

Cops say everyone should be on the lookout for drunk drivers on the roadways, especially as the weather gets warmer. They say people have a tendency to go out drinking more in the evenings and many of them often drive home drunk.

Police estimate the average cost for a DWI - including court costs, insurance, fines and attorney's fees - is around $10,000.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.