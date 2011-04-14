Government conversations with local Muslims

The Obama administration sent one of its heavy hitters to Charlotte Thursday to find out what was going on with the local Muslim community.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Thomas Perez spent part of the afternoon at the Islamic Center of Charlotte. He met with the leaders of several mosques across the country to hear local concerns.

Since 9/11 a number of mosques across the country have been the target of hate crimes. Perez's visit was meant as a tool to build common ground.

In addition to the local Muslim community, Perez also met with the Latin American Coalition and local leaders in the gay and lesbian community as part of his visit.