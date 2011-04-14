Police looking for teen who cut off electronic monitoring device

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a suspect they say cut off his electronic monitoring device.

Police say 19-year-old Shawn Duncan cut off the court-ordered ankle bracelet just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Marlwood Circle in east Charlotte.

Duncan was wearing the bracelet while awaiting trial for a burglary arrest in February.

If you think you've seen him, please call 911.

