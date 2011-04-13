The kitchen of the future

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When it opened it's doors late last year the new Electrolux North American Headquarters in Charlotte's University area was a big deal.

It was touted as the largest corporate relocation to the Queen City in 25 years and it brought along more than 700 jobs.

Now a sneak peek inside this fast-growing appliance manufacturer to see a kitchen so efficient you might wish it could be yours.

We were there as the chefs in the Electrolux test kitchen prepared for the Taste of the Nation charity event. They were preparing more than 700 servings of osso buco and making that much veal would normally take hours.

"We are cooking these in around 18 to 20 minutes," said chef Claudio Ferrer.

It's all about the equipment. This is the largest test kitchen the company has in this country. It was developed as a way to show professional chefs the best of what the company has to offer.

All of the equipment here from the super fast cheese graters and panini makers, to the induction stovetop and more are meant to save professional chefs time and energy.

All of this is too bulky and far too expensive for your home but eventually, in theory, the home cook might have a version of these same things.

"You're going to see a trickle down effect. As people get introduced into more ways of cooking, and more energy efficient ways, energy efficiency is the trend moving into the home," said Angelo Grillas, the Director of Marketing for the company's professional line.

Electrolux is still hiring and currently has 85 open positions. For more information click here.

The Electrolux chefs were preparing a mushroom risotto the day WBTV visited the test kitchen. The recipe follows:

Mushroom Risotto

6 cups chicken broth, divided

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 pound white mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 shallots, diced

1 1/2 cups Arborio rice

1/2 cup dry white wine

sea salt to taste

freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons finely chopped chives

4 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (reggiano)

Directions

In a saucepan, warm the broth over low heat. (used Electrolux S90 Full surface induction in demo) Warm 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the mushrooms, and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Remove mushrooms and their liquid, and set aside. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet, and stir in the shallots. Cook 1 minute. Add rice, stirring to coat with oil, about 2 minutes. When the rice has taken on a pale, golden color, pour in wine, stirring constantly until the wine is fully absorbed. Add 1/2 cup broth to the rice, and stir until the broth is absorbed. Continue adding broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring continuously, until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is al dente, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in mushrooms with their liquid, butter, chives, and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutritional Information

Amount Per Serving Calories: 438 | Total Fat: 17.1g | Cholesterol: 31mg

