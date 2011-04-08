Ex-con chased, arrested after string of robberies, deputies say

WACO, NC (WBTV) - The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday night who is no stranger to the law.

Police said William Helms was released from prison in the summer of 2010, after serving time for robberies, and returned to his old ways Friday when he allegedly robbed two stores.

Police said Helms robbed a CVS drug store in Boiling Springs and attempted to rob an Ingles Market near Shelby.

Witnesses to the robberies were able to give police a description of the car Helms was driving and deputies spotted it around 7 p.m. in the town of Boiling Springs.

When officers attempted to make a stop, police said Helms sped away. Deputies pursued Helms for more than 20 miles before Helms wrecked at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Fallston Waco Road, which is north of Waco, NC.

Helms sustained injuries from the accident and was transported to the hospital. Once released, Helms faces robbery and numerous traffic charges.