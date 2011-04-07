XXX coming to an internet screen near you

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A recent study shows nearly 80% of kids under the age of 5 use the internet on a weekly basis.
Many think that the internet is better, or safer, than the television because you can load a kid-friendly, educational site and tell them to watch or play there. However, a potential internet naming change might actually put pornography and disturbing graphical images only one mouse click away from those kid-friendly sites.
There is an organization that manages the internet called ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers). This organization created the extensions you use today on the internet such as .com, .biz, .net, and .org.
They are close to approving a new extension, this time it is .XXX. On the surface, this sounds like a great idea, move all that porn off of .com and segregate it under .XXX but WBTV's Cyber Expert, Theresa Payton, explains why it might not exactly work this way and what you need to do to protect your kids.
THE PROPOSAL:
A recommendation is under review at ICANN, to move all pornographic images over to one domain name, .XXX.
WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT:
WHY THIS MIGHT BE A BAD IDEA:
5 FAST TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR KIDS:
WEB RESOURCES:
To follow the latest developments or to post comments on the .XXX extension proposal you can visit ICANN at http://www.icann.org/en/public-comment
A recent report that reviews the digital media habits of young kids, called "Always Connected: The new digital media habits of young children" can be found at http://www.joanganzcooneycenter.org/reports-28.html
