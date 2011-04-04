See, Click, Fix: Farmbrook Sidewalk

By John Carter - bio l email

Farmbrook Drive is just off Tyvola Road in south Charlotte. It leads into a beautiful neighborhood lined with trees.

I'm told folks love to walk in the neighborhood, but that's where they run into a problem. It's a section of sidewalk in disrepair.

A viewer writes See, Click, Fix: "There is a place in the sidewalk in front of this house where the sidewalk has dropped to a difference of approximately 6 inches from one piece of sidewalk to the next. It is very dangerous for walking and this neighborhood does have a substantial number of people who walk everyday."

One neighbor told me he's seen a lot of people stumble on the uneven section of sidewalk.

He also told me a lot of older folks walk along here and he's concerned about them falling.

I've contacted the Charlotte Department of Transportation about this problem and as usual, someone was back in touch with me within minutes.

Engineers went out to look at the problem. CDOT tells me that roots from a nearby tree are pushing some sidewalk panels out of place.

Street Maintenance will provide a temporary repair by filling in the gap to create a smoother level.

As soon as Landscape Development makes recommendations (keeping in mind the condition and health of the tree), CDOT will then make permanent repairs.

