Bridge repair causes slow downs in Monroe

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - Drivers along US-74 may see delays near US-601 beginning Monday, April 4, 2011.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close one eastbound lane in order to repair the bridge over Richardson Creek.

DOT Crews are scheduled to complete work Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists in the area should consider using N Charlotte Avenue as an alternate route.

