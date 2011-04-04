NCDOT to resurface roads in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing roads Monday, April 4, 2011.

More than 16 miles of roads will be repaired through September 1, 2011.

Motorists may encounter some delays as the following roads are resurfaced:

1.9 miles of Parkton Road from Misenheimer Road to Albemarle Road;

1.7 miles of Cedarbrook Road from Harrisburg Road to Parkton Road;

1.8 miles of Camp Stewart Road from Harrisburg Road to Lower Rocky River Road;

0.9 miles of Brief Road from Arlington Church Road to Castle Stone Drive;

0.8 miles of Sardis Road from N.C. 51 to the end of state maintenance;

0.5 miles of John Street from N.C. 51 to Trade Street in Matthews;

1.9 miles of Sam Newell Road from Independence Boulevard to Margaret Wallace Road;

1.7 miles of Mallard Creek Road from Harris Boulevard to Mallard Creek Church Road;

0.6 miles of Lakeview Road from Harris Boulevard to Statesville Road, and 1 mile of Lakeview Road from Reames Road to Beatties Ford Road;

1.3 miles of Washam Potts Road from Old Statesville Road to Bailey Road in Cornelius;

1.2 miles of Gilead Road from Beatties Ford Road to Old Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville;

1.5 miles of Eastway Drive from Shamrock Drive to Central Avenue;

0.5 miles of Margaret Wallace Road from Idlewild Road to Olde Creek Trail.

1.2 miles of Reames Road (S.R. 2483) from Old Statesville Road (N.C. 115) to Harris Boulevard (N.C. 24);

Crews are permitted to work on some roads during the day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and also overnight, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should be prepared and adjust drive times accordingly.

